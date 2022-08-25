Marketing News
Pink Dot launches art exhibition following Section377A repeal

INSPIRATION STATION: The non-profit movement joins hands with Virtue for the project.

Following the historic repeal of Section 377A last weekend to decriminalise sex between men, Singapore’s pro-LGBTQ+ non-profit movement Pink Dot will launch an art exhibition called ‘Words of Change’ on September 1. The nationwide exhibition will also include an AR filter—produced by Virtue—so that audiences can interact with the artwork.

Following Pink Dot’s 14th annual rally at Hong Lim Park in June this year, 40 artists and illustrators were invited to “transform heartfelt messages” written by attendees of the event into art pieces. The artwork will be displayed at galleries, restaurants and cafes at 30 participating locations across the island. 

Clement Tan, Pink Dot SG spokesperson, said: “While the government’s announcement that it intends to repeal Section 377A is certainly a step in the right direction, many barriers to equality still exist. Participants at this year’s rally spoke up resoundingly about the changes they wish to see in Singapore society beyond just Section 377A."

Pink Dot has partnered with local auction house HotLotz to auction the art at the end of the exhibition with proceeds going back to the artists and the LGBTQ+ community. 

Here are a few sample pieces of art from 'Words of Change':


 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

