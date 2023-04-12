Marketing PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

REBRANDING EXERCISES: The South Korean consumer electronics giant has added a new colour, typeface and digital expressiveness to its brand collaterals.

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

South Korean consumer electronics giant LG has tweaked its global brand identity, adding a bit of new colour, expression and typeface to its "Life's Good" brand slogan in a bid to make the brand friendlier to a new generation of customers.

The main difference one will notice is the introduction of a new, pinkish "LG Active Red" colour which is now introduced alongside the brand's signature LG Red colour. The brand claims the new additional colour, which will be used across all customer contact points, exudes a more energetic feel.

LG's circular logo, a face formed with an 'L', a 'G' and a dot for an eye remains in place, but in digital spaces will more often be animated to be more expressive, showing eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning, smiling and winking to provide more consumer engagement. 

The LG logo will be more digitally interactive

Along with a new font for its 'Life's Good' slogan, the company is introducing various "gradient elements" in LG Active Red, white and black, representing various LG products that will vary is use and look "according to the unique characteristic of each product or service." (See example of smartphone imagery in the top image example). 

Old logo

LG says the brand's new "dynamic and youthful" imagery is meant to appeal more to customers across geographies and generations, including Gen Z. It claims the identity "reiterates the core values of LG which include ‘Uncompromising Customer Experience,’ ‘Human-centered Innovation’ and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile.’"

“Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.”

Digital signage using LG Active Red colour
 
This post is filed under...
Rebranding exercises

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

1 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

4 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

5 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

6 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

9 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

10 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Related Articles

Why PR needs a serious rebranding exercise focused on metrics and measurement
Jun 29, 2022
Samantha Losey

Why PR needs a serious rebranding exercise focused ...

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
Jan 7, 2021
Matthew Miller

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

M/Six rebrands to mSix & Partners
Mar 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

M/Six rebrands to mSix & Partners

'We wanted to make a statement': reflections on Abrdn's rebrand campaign
Feb 21, 2022
Imogen Watson

'We wanted to make a statement': reflections on ...

Just Published

Agency Report Card 2022: Dentsu Creative
The Information
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Dentsu Creative

It was a transformative year at Dentsu, forming a new mega creative agency on the heels of winning top awards on the global stage. But its ultimate performance success for clients will depend on cultural cohesion and collaboration, which remain works in progress.

APAC consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability when buying products
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

APAC consumers increasingly prioritise sustainabilit...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Most shoppers believe sustainability has become more important to them in the past two years, according to NielsenIQ's most recent global sustainability survey.

Cannes Lions jury president seeks lasting change in Creative Business Transformation category
2 hours ago
Gunjan Prasad

Cannes Lions jury president seeks lasting change in ...

CANNES LIONS JURY PRESIDENT Q&A: Campaign speaks with Justin Peyton about how lasting impact and creativity will be key for work that changes how business is done.

TikTok vs Shopee: how does each platform interact with Indonesians through live shopping?
2 hours ago
Natasia Wangsaputra

TikTok vs Shopee: how does each platform interact ...

As platforms in Indonesia look to make the online shopping experience more engaging, a look at TikTok and Shopee live shopping reveals new strategies for improving CX.