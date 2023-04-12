LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

South Korean consumer electronics giant LG has tweaked its global brand identity, adding a bit of new colour, expression and typeface to its "Life's Good" brand slogan in a bid to make the brand friendlier to a new generation of customers.

The main difference one will notice is the introduction of a new, pinkish "LG Active Red" colour which is now introduced alongside the brand's signature LG Red colour. The brand claims the new additional colour, which will be used across all customer contact points, exudes a more energetic feel.

LG's circular logo, a face formed with an 'L', a 'G' and a dot for an eye remains in place, but in digital spaces will more often be animated to be more expressive, showing eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning, smiling and winking to provide more consumer engagement.

The LG logo will be more digitally interactive

Along with a new font for its 'Life's Good' slogan, the company is introducing various "gradient elements" in LG Active Red, white and black, representing various LG products that will vary is use and look "according to the unique characteristic of each product or service." (See example of smartphone imagery in the top image example).

Old logo

LG says the brand's new "dynamic and youthful" imagery is meant to appeal more to customers across geographies and generations, including Gen Z. It claims the identity "reiterates the core values of LG which include ‘Uncompromising Customer Experience,’ ‘Human-centered Innovation’ and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile.’"

“Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.”

Digital signage using LG Active Red colour