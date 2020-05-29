rebranding

Lagardère Sports and Entertainment rebrands as Sportfive
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

The sports-marketing agency and consultancy styles the brand name with an underlined 'V' for victory.

HK beer brand Yau recast in a local, friendly light
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Design Bridge Singapore brews up a smiley brand identity based on colloquialisms. And the timing of the brand refresh isn't anyone's fault.

NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singapore payment service gives its brand identity a long overdue refresh...by turning its logo white?

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision
Nov 10, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The brand's history is a treasure trove of cultural relevance. With the right marketing and data-leverage, there's no reason why it can't be bigger than Nike.

New look for FairPrice aims to accentuate quality, origin, nutrition
Oct 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

Superunion creates a unified look for the NTUC house brand.

What's the meaning of this? The new Essence branding
Sep 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

A reworking of the agency's logo and overall style aims to better convey "the meaning in our name" and "evoke the balance between ideas and data". What do you think?

