Matthew Keegan
22 hours ago

Alpro unveils global brand redesign bursting with flavour

As the plant-based milk market booms, Alpro partners with design consultancy, Elmwood, in a global redesign to reaffirm its position in an increasingly competitive market.

Plant-based milk brand Alpro has unveilied a global brand identity and packaging refresh, including for several Asia-Pacific markets across New Zealand, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and others. 
 
With the plant-based category continuing to boom in APAC and around the world, the brand refresh is intended to help Alpro maintain its market leadership against increasing competition, and position the brand's products as more than just alternatives or supplements, but rather as aspirational purchases.
 
According to the Euromonitor International Fresh Food 2023 report, APAC emerged as the best-performing region for plant-based milk with sales of US$9.8 billion (compared to Europe at US$4.1 billion and North America at US$3.6 billion).
 
With increased competition in the category, Alpro’s global brand refresh places a pointed focus on flavour. This comes through in the revamp with greater space being devoted to imagery and typography on the packaging. A "tailored hand-cut font" created by artist Rachel Joy in association with Monotype has also been introduced, as well as a more lighthearted, informal tone of voice.
 
New design gives greater space to imagery and typography on the packaging
 
Elmwood, a long-time agency partner of Alpro (who oversaw the previous redesign in 2019), served as the project manager for the redesign, working with other agencies like Becoming in Brussels.
 
“We’re proud to have worked alongside Alpro for over eight years now,” explains Kyle Whybrow, executive creative director at Elmwood London.
 
“For this redesign, we decided that there was room to move the needle, creatively, by focusing on Alpro’s wider brand story (rather than pack design alone). The result is an evolved design that focuses on the incredible taste and smooth, moreish texture of Alpro products.”
 
“Along with their positive impact on health and the planet, these changes show clearly that plant-based produce are no longer ‘just’ alternatives or supplements. They’re aspirational purchases in their own right," Whybrow adds.
 
Through the photography and the language used both on and off-package, Elmwood's new design amplifies flavour a lot more than the previous packaging design. The brand's voice has become noticeably younger, using more descriptive language to help customers navigate the variety on offer. Taste description comments like "smooth", "subtle", and "creamy oat" have been pushed to the fore.
 
New design

Old design
 
A rebalanced palette that includes vivid whites with pops of colour is coupled with this freestyle voice. The outcome is a progressive identity designed to appeal to a wider audience, including next-gen consumers.
 
Furthermore, the logo plays a much bigger role in the updated brand makeover—showing up in more confident ways across various touchpoints and building on the leaf’s iconicity.
 
The new design is rolling out across Alpro’s entire portfolio of plant-based product packs around the world—from drinks to yogurts, mousses and more.
 
 
“We are incredibly proud of the updated packaging and brand world experience across Alpro’s core and premium portfolio—which looked to emphasise the benefits and health of our products as a core element of the rebrand,” said Hedwig Borgers, global marketing director for the plant-based division at Danone. “Together with Elmwood, we united our teams to create a punchy, flavour-packed design that aligns with our aim to communicate the wonders of plants to a wide consumer demographic.
 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

