Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Vietnamese agency M — N Associates breathes new design life into stunning Bat Trang Museum

The local branding agency were tasked with creating a new visual identity for the museum, reflecting the artistic techniques of the talented ceramic artist Vu Duc Thang.

Vietnam-based branding & creative design agency, M – N Associates, were recently tasked with working on a rebranding project for the stunning Bat Trang Museum located in Hanoi, northern Vietnam. 
 
The historic village of Bat Trang has stood as a hub for ceramic and pottery craftsmanship since the 11th century. The museum was originally called Hon Dat Viet (which translates to "Viet's Ceramic Soul") and was founded by the late Vietnamese ceramic artist Vu Duc Thang. Thang became well-known for his creation of 12 extraordinarily authentic pottery boots, which were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records in 2013.
 
The late People's Artisan Vu Duc Thang noted for his ceramic boots.
 
Thang was known for using two distinct techniques—colour-changing ceramic glaze and sophisticated three-dimensional sculpting—showcased in a series of his modern artworks. His proficiency and inventiveness in ceramic creation were demonstrated by these techniques.
 
For the rebranding, local design agency M – N Associates were tasked with including Thang's unique artistic techniques and style in creating a new look for the museum. This involved giving the museum a new name and creating a unique custom typeface called MN Vũ Thắng.
 
 
The museum's visual identity system underwent a redesign that aimed to capture the essence of its many original artworks and organise them into an archive using a fresh, modern photography approach. To create a distinct and relatable style, buttons and patterns were designed using a purposefully chosen pottery silhouette canvas for various uses. This design strategy was to ensure structure and consistency throughout the visual components of the brand by adhering to a grid system that was influenced by the museum's three-part floor plan arrangement.
 
Nguyen and his team at M - N Associates simplified the museum's colour palette, emphasising the vividness and authenticity of the artwork, especially the rich colours and textures of the ceramic glaze. This focused approach was done to highlight the authentic essence of each piece, elevating their visual impact while preserving their nature.
 
 
All of this work was a humble dedication to the legacy of the late People's Artisan Vu Duc Thang and his Bat Trang Museum. 
 
"Our approach was to create a strong, minimal identity that’s sustainable and dynamic for the museum," says Duy Nguyen, the founding creative director of M — N Associates. 
 
"We designed a custom typeface in-house called MN Vũ Thắng with special 'pottery-shoes-soul' inktrap touches, and collaborated with Gydient, a future-forward art & design director based in Vietnam, on engineering. With a completely new clean and strong visual style focusing on content, our aim was to position the Bát Tràng Museum towards a more contemporary vibe while preserving its rich heritage."
 
M — N Associates has done a number of redesign projects for some of Vietnam's most interesting brands including Beck's Ice beer, Jus Up Saigon and milk brand Malto.
 
