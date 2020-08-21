apple
Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.
Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.
Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Fortnite maker Epic Games turns Apple's 1984 ad against it as it initiates legal action against the "oppressive" power of both Apple and Google.
ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.
Hot Take: Apple's App Clips may have come at just the right time for brands
Watch VMLY&R's Gracie Page explain why Apple's upcoming tool was the key takeaway for marketers from the tech giant's annual developer conference.
