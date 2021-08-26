2021top1000top10

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

Beer! Humans love it. And Asia drinks more of it than any region. But what beer brands do people love the most across Asia, and in specific markets? Find out in this special report derived from our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific
Aug 26, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific

We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.

The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific
Aug 19, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific

For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.

The top 10 fast-food brands in Asia-Pacific
Aug 5, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 fast-food brands in Asia-Pacific

While global quick-serve giants occupy the top-most spots in the fast-food category in our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, local favourites still satisfy stomachs in individual markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

5 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

8 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

10 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric