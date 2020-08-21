Search
sony
Aug 21, 2020
Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.
Jul 9, 2020
Sony slips from the top 5 for the first time, as LG gains
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Japanese electronics giant's struggles reflect a search for relevance in a fast-changing market where Korean competitors are ascendent.
May 14, 2020
PlayStation hunts for global production agency to support creative partner adam&eveDDB
Final presentations are believed to be this month.
May 13, 2020
PlayStation Studios launches to unite console's iconic cames under one roof
PlayStation Studios encompasses the console’s iconic titles including Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.
Nov 6, 2019
PlayStation crushes nostalgia and gamer FOMO in latest spot
New ad from Adam&EveDDB fuses virtual and real-world awesomeness.
Oct 2, 2019
Playstation airdrops game characters in global spot for on-demand service
THE WORK: 'Playstation Now' by Adam&EveDDB for Sony Playstation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins