Case study: How Final Fantasy reached new players on its 16th game

Final Fantasy, a Japanese role-playing video game series, had a challenge on its hands ahead of its 16th release on June 22.

Despite featuring a standalone story and requiring minimal knowledge of the last 15 games in the series to understand how to play it, outsiders might see the numerals at the end of Final Fantasy XVI and assume there’s no way they could jump into the series so far in.

And while Final Fantasy XV sold more than 10 million copies by May 2022, making it the second-best-selling game in the series almost six years after its release, its producer, Sony Interactive, wanted to take its marketing in a different direction by appealing to casual gamers.

So, how could it attract newcomers to the 16th game in a 35-year-old franchise?

When agency Rebel Ventures received that challenge in its brief, it decided to combine the two worlds it knows best: gaming and sports.

It recruited athletes from across six global sports leagues, including San Francisco 49er’s tight end George Kittle, LSU Women’s Basketball player Angel Reese, WWE star Austin Creed, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, F1 racer Pierre Gasly, Arsenal women’s player Alessia Russo, men’s player Garbiel Martinelli and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, for a spot welcoming new players.