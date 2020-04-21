oppo

Oppo names new top global marketer
Apr 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lie Liu replaces Brian Shen, who departs due to unspecified medical reasons.

Why Oppo is pursuing the esports audience
Oct 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The Chinese brand has developed smartphone functionality specifically for the gaming audience.

You can see why Oppo would delete these painfully bad ads
Oct 11, 2019
Ad Nut

The question is why they were ever made, let alone posted, in the first place.

Apple in China: When lucky number 8 doesn't guarantee prosperity
Sep 26, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: China observers weigh on on whether the iPhone 8/X can appreciably improve Apple's fortunes in China.

Apple’s China loss is local brands’ gain
Oct 27, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The technology giant’s significant China revenue slump, noted in its latest earnings report, comes as local brands Oppo and Vivo ascend.

Mobile-phone company in Vietnam urges users to put down the phone
Dec 16, 2014
Matthew Miller

VIETNAM - A smartphone maker discourages its target buyers from using its product—for very good reasons—in a new campaign for Oppo by BBDO Vietnam.

