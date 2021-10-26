Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Oppo Diwali film celebrates courage in pandemic darkness before light

Film conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy Delhi depicts the joy of new beginnings after hard times.

Oppo has rolled out a Diwali campaign to showcase the brave-hearted nature of stepping into an illuminated world after being engulfed in pandemic darkness.   

Conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy Delhi, the film aims to capture the feeling of optimism and courage through a poetic voiceover.  

The film showcases different snippets of people emerging into a brave new world after a long period of woe, delivering the message of embracing the joy ahead.   

It features actors Shradha Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, and influencer Darshan Raval. In addition, a host of micro-influencers from fashion, photography, music, and art domains will share curated stories that resonate with the message of the campaign on their respective channels.   

Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, Oppo India, said, “The year gone by has been challenging for everyone. It has made us more empathetic and thoughtful about who we are and what we hold dear. With Diwali around the corner, we at Oppo wanted to celebrate the human spirit with a message of optimism and hope."   

Dean Wei, executive creative director, W+K Delhi, added, “We wanted to address how people all over India are feeling at this moment. We wanted to celebrate the little things – the normal things missed, the bits of human contact and connection – that are special and beautiful. It takes a kind of bravery to go through what we all went through while remaining stubbornly and defiantly hopeful. Using the beautiful poem co-created by Megha Rao and Rakesh Tiwari, Bharat Sikka has created a stunning film for Oppo that we hope others will use to capture the beauty in their own lives.”

Campaign India
