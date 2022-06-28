Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Lie Liu, Oppo

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Lie Liu

President of global marketing

Oppo

China

Member since 2021

Making his second appearance on the Power List after last year's debut, Lie Liu has had a busy couple of years positioning Chinese smartphone giant Oppo as a premium mobile handset maker globally.

With the recent global launch of Oppo's Find X3 Series of smartphones, Liu, who was elevated to global president of marketing in April 2020, has focused heavily on campaigns, partnerships and sponsorships that aim to raise Oppo's profile internationally.

Notably, these have included ‘Endangered Colour’—a campaign in partnership with National Geographic where a series of images and short films were created by photographer Joel Sartore and captured on the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Liu's team also secured celebrated music composer Hans Zimmer to create ringtones and notification sounds for its Find X3 Pro. On top of this, brand sponsorships of high-profile sporting events, including the Wimbledon Championships and the French Open, were designed to increase brand awareness and showcase Oppo’s technology with global users.

As the brand begins to compete on the global stage, Oppo is also expanding its range to be seen as an electronics label, rather than just a smartphone company. To this end, Liu has overseen the brand’s extension into new categories such as X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, Oppo Watch RX, and a range of TVs.

Keen to position the brand as a tech-for-good company, Liu and his team have led CSR communications globally. On Earth Day 2021, the brand launched 'Oppo Sustain on Earth Day' to raise people’s awareness on environmental challenges and also shared some of their efforts on green packaging and improving the durability of their products. Aligned with the mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, their focus is on sustainable development, environment protection, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, health and wellbeing.

Liu was a former brand director for Oppo before unexpectedly being elevated to global president of marketing in April 2020.