Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal

Chinese electronics brand signs up with European football body across different competitions, including the Champions League for the next two seasons.

Oppo has expanded its investment in sports marketing and sponsorship by signing up with European football body UEFA across different competitions including the Champions League, Super Cup, Futsal Champions League Finals and Youth League Finals for the next two seasons.

As part of the partnership, Oppo's branding will appear on broadcast backdrops and in stadia, including on perimeter advertising, website and social media of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, the brand will offer football fans the opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season and capture moments with OPPO smartphones.

These captures termed as ‘Inspiration Moments’ by the electronics brand,  be shared in an Oppo Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and Oppo UEFA Champions League landing page.  Oppo devices such as its Find and Reno mobile series will be featured, as part of the pact , along with other products including headphones and a smartwatch.

“At Oppo, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity, makes this a perfect partnership,” claimed William Liu, president of global marketing of OPPO in a media statement.  

This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships. The Chinese technology company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros (venues for top tennis tournaments called grand slams) and is a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Campaign Asia-Pacific

