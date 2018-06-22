sports sponsorship
Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal
Chinese electronics brand signs up with European football body across different competitions, including the Champions League for the next two seasons.
DAN acquires Klip Desk
The sports content marketing agency will join the network's global sports and marketing business MKTG.
Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship
There are increasingly more opportunities out there, but also more pitfalls.
How Japanese brands can get the most out of Tokyo 2020
For any sponsor hoping to win at the next Summer Games, preparation starts now.
Five things you need to know about: Marketing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Mike Jackson, managing director of MEC Access Asia-Pacific, tells us five things we need to know about how brands should be deploying their marketing activities at this summer's 2010 FIFA World Cup football tournament hosted in South Africa.
Aviva withdraws sponsorship of Aviva Open Singapore
SINGAPORE - Aviva has announced it will not be renewing its sponsorship of the Aviva Open Singapore, but it will continue its support for the Aviva Ironman 70.3 Singapore for another three years until 2012.
