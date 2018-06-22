sports sponsorship

Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal

Chinese electronics brand signs up with European football body across different competitions, including the Champions League for the next two seasons.

DAN acquires Klip Desk
Jun 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

DAN acquires Klip Desk

The sports content marketing agency will join the network's global sports and marketing business MKTG.

Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship
Oct 17, 2016
David Blecken

Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship

There are increasingly more opportunities out there, but also more pitfalls.

How Japanese brands can get the most out of Tokyo 2020
Oct 7, 2016
David Blecken

How Japanese brands can get the most out of Tokyo 2020

For any sponsor hoping to win at the next Summer Games, preparation starts now.

Five things you need to know about: Marketing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Jun 10, 2010
Mike Jackson

Five things you need to know about: Marketing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Mike Jackson, managing director of MEC Access Asia-Pacific, tells us five things we need to know about how brands should be deploying their marketing activities at this summer's 2010 FIFA World Cup football tournament hosted in South Africa.

Aviva withdraws sponsorship of Aviva Open Singapore
Aug 31, 2009
Asiya Bakht

Aviva withdraws sponsorship of Aviva Open Singapore

SINGAPORE - Aviva has announced it will not be renewing its sponsorship of the Aviva Open Singapore, but it will continue its support for the Aviva Ironman 70.3 Singapore for another three years until 2012.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries