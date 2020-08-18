sports marketing

While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be
Jun 5, 2020
Josh Spiegelman

While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be

"Historically in times of crisis, sports have played a vital role in healing and unifying."

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
Apr 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic

New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs
Mar 2, 2020
Andrew Collins

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs

During the COVID-19 crisis in China, clubs made donations, sent best wishes and even placed encouraging messages on their jerseys, earning appreciation and engagement from Chinese fans.

Douyin scores for football leagues
Jan 17, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Douyin scores for football leagues

Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.

