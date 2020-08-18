sports marketing
Emerging from Covid-19: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the sports industry
Adrian Staiti, APAC President of sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE challenges the cautious outlook for the sports industry and suggests how a better normal will flourish once markets come out of the pandemic.
While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be
"Historically in times of crisis, sports have played a vital role in healing and unifying."
BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.
How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs
During the COVID-19 crisis in China, clubs made donations, sent best wishes and even placed encouraging messages on their jerseys, earning appreciation and engagement from Chinese fans.
Douyin scores for football leagues
Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins