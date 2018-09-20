uefa
Unforgivable, tone-deaf land grab’ could ‘decimate football’s legacy’
Communications experts have slammed the lack of stakeholder engagement and the timing of an announcement that 12 elite football clubs want to form a European Super league.
Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.
Twitter announces host of new APAC content deals
New partnerships across live, sports, entertainment and news take the platform to more than 50 in the region.
Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - While broadcasters bid for ICC rights in Australia, SBS will be airing UEFA Euro 2012 down under. Meanwhile, Star Sports has launched a regional racquet programme, and GMA News in the Philippines will broadcast the ASEAN basketball league.
Sportfive scores the rights to UEFA EURO 2012 football
SINGAPORE - Sportfive has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency for the media rights to UEFA EURO 2012 in a number of markets in Asia and across all of Oceania.
