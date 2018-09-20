uefa

Unforgivable, tone-deaf land grab’ could ‘decimate football’s legacy’
2 days ago
Arvind Hickman

Communications experts have slammed the lack of stakeholder engagement and the timing of an announcement that 12 elite football clubs want to form a European Super league.

Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Sep 20, 2018
Ad Nut

Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.

Twitter announces host of new APAC content deals
Sep 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New partnerships across live, sports, entertainment and news take the platform to more than 50 in the region.

Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific
Mar 7, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - While broadcasters bid for ICC rights in Australia, SBS will be airing UEFA Euro 2012 down under. Meanwhile, Star Sports has launched a regional racquet programme, and GMA News in the Philippines will broadcast the ASEAN basketball league.

Sportfive scores the rights to UEFA EURO 2012 football
Sep 17, 2010
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE - Sportfive has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency for the media rights to UEFA EURO 2012 in a number of markets in Asia and across all of Oceania.

