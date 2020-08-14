Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
6 hours ago
Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
Marketing
1 day ago
Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced ...

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last Blockbuster store on Earth
Marketing
Aug 14, 2020
Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last ...

The 1990s-themed stay will be available only to people who live near the store in the US state of Oregon. The price: US$4 per night, same as a VHS rental.

Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually
Digital
Jul 30, 2020
Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually

Hundreds of fans will appear live at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?
Marketing
Jul 17, 2020
Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully ...

Low-contact events are one way the experiential industry can adapt to ensure it is 'Covid-secure'.

Creative agency uses Animal Crossing to source new talent
Advertising
Jul 10, 2020
Creative agency uses Animal Crossing to source new ...

A UK agency is looking for someone to take up a three-month paid internship. But don't apply IRL.

