Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox

Samsung has called on Charli XCX to deliver a concert in Roblox, where she will appear on a virtual stage alongside pop fans who have been honing their skills.

The "Samsung superstar galaxy" on Roblox is a space for fans to perform, dance and create. "Superstar galaxy" drops fans into a futuristic space station equipped with a virtual Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone.

Participants are guided by their virtual Z Flip3 devices throughout the game with messages from Charli XCX. Participants will need to explore the galaxy, complete challenges and use the phone to get tips on navigating the experience. The Z Flip3 can also snap in-game selfies of a player's avatar that can be shared.

From the space station, fans can also discover nearby asteroids and play mini-games, build and perform on their own custom stage and visit stages created by other users.