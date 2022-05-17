Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox

Fans complete challenges for the chance to be part of the performance.

Samsung has called on Charli XCX to deliver a concert in Roblox, where she will appear on a virtual stage alongside pop fans who have been honing their skills.

The "Samsung superstar galaxy" on Roblox is a space for fans to perform, dance and create. "Superstar galaxy" drops fans into a futuristic space station equipped with a virtual Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone.

Participants are guided by their virtual Z Flip3 devices throughout the game with messages from Charli XCX. Participants will need to explore the galaxy, complete challenges and use the phone to get tips on navigating the experience. The Z Flip3 can also snap in-game selfies of a player's avatar that can be shared.

From the space station, fans can also discover nearby asteroids and play mini-games, build and perform on their own custom stage and visit stages created by other users.

To earn "Star power" and climb the in-game leaderboards users will need to complete challenges found around the Superstar Galaxy. The top-scoring users will be selected to take the stage on 17 June for the virtual concert with Charli XCX. Fans can also watch replays of the performance throughout the weekend.

New content will appear every Friday leading up to the performance, including Charli XCX songs, new in-game zones and props for the custom stages. Fans can also unlock pop-icon-inspired items for their avatars.

Janet Lee, senior vice-president of mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics America, said: "We're always looking for opportunities to bring consumers new ways to interact with our Galaxy devices. As more than an online game, we're offering fans a social experience that brings together creativity, music and entertainment in a way that's unique for Samsung and Roblox."

Samsung Superstar Galaxy is accessible in the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany and the UK, among other countries.

 
 

 

