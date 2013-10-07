concert

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox
9 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox

Fans complete challenges for the chance to be part of the performance.

Guinness Arthur’s Day celebrations in Singapore
Oct 7, 2013

Guinness Arthur’s Day celebrations in Singapore

Guinness hosted an Arthur’s Day celebration for the second time in Singapore on 26 September. With double-platinum record artists The Fray headlining the programme, 1,759 fans joined the event at a specially constructed pint-shaped concert arena at The [email protected] Bay.

ZenithOptimedia tasked to handle Red Bull Unplugged Concert
Jul 23, 2010
Jin Bo

ZenithOptimedia tasked to handle Red Bull Unplugged Concert

CHINA - Newcast, a division of ZenithOptimedia Group that specialises in non-traditional communication solutions, has won the creative account for this year’s Red Bull Unplugged Concerts.

