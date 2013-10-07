Search
9 hours ago
Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox
Fans complete challenges for the chance to be part of the performance.
Oct 7, 2013
Guinness Arthur’s Day celebrations in Singapore
Guinness hosted an Arthur’s Day celebration for the second time in Singapore on 26 September. With double-platinum record artists The Fray headlining the programme, 1,759 fans joined the event at a specially constructed pint-shaped concert arena at The [email protected] Bay.
Jul 23, 2010
ZenithOptimedia tasked to handle Red Bull Unplugged Concert
CHINA - Newcast, a division of ZenithOptimedia Group that specialises in non-traditional communication solutions, has won the creative account for this year’s Red Bull Unplugged Concerts.
