The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.
Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.
"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.
Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, “Open like never before” stars George the Poet as he performs a piece calling on the public to look at the world in a different light.
Campaign is brand's first work by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which won the account in January.
