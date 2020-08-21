Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses 'It's finger lickin' good' slogan in global campaign
Advertising
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses 'It's finger lickin' good' slogan in ...

The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
Advertising
3 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe ...

Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.

Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Digital
Aug 21, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global ...

Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Ben & Jerry's hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Ben & Jerry's hits out at UK politician over ...

"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose
Advertising
Jul 31, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid ...

Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, “Open like never before” stars George the Poet as he performs a piece calling on the public to look at the world in a different light.

Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of 'karakuchi' in first global campaign
Advertising
Jul 28, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of ...

Campaign is brand's first work by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which won the account in January.

