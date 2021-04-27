Rockstar Energy Drink unveils rebrand following PepsiCo acquisition

Energy drink Rockstar has unveiled its new branding with its first major global campaign since being bought by PepsiCo last year.

Created by 180 Amsterdam, “Life is your stage” stars a trio of everyday consumers as they reach their full potential via the power of an energy drink containing caffeine, ginseng and guarana.

While an office worker smashes through their working day, a delivery driver earns a five-star rating and a bedroom rapper soundproofs her home to create a makeshift recording studio.

The global campaign launched on Tuesday (27 April) and includes digital, outdoor and in-store activity, as well as the unveiling of the Rockstar Energy Hustle Collective—a group showcasing the efforts of entrepreneurs, musicians, artists and other “hardworking hustlers” across the globe.

It was created by Kalle Hellzen, Sander Litjens and Emil Cholich, and directed by Sharif Abdel Mawla through Bonkers.

“We’re excited to officially spotlight the Rockstar Energy Drink relaunch internationally as we meet rising consumer demands for functional beverages,” Mark Kirkham, vice-president and general manager of sports, energy and juice at PepsiCo Global Beverages, said.

“Energy is a growth category we see accelerating around the world—and one that is overdue for a refresh.”

Kirkham continued: “With this global campaign, we want to redefine how consumers see Rockstar Energy Drink and celebrate hardworking, passionate hustlers who want to get things done.”

PepsiCo acquired Rockstar in March last year (just days before the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown) for $3.85bn (£2.77bn), though the company has maintained a distribution agreement with the brand in North America since 2009.

The company plans to expand Rockstar into new markets, with ambitions to more than double the brand’s geographical footprint over the next three years.

Rival brand Coca-Cola launched its first energy drink, Coca-Cola Energy, the previous year.

Stephen White, senior director of design at PepsiCo Global Beverages, added: “We are excited to take the new design system to the next level on the international stage.

“With this new visual identity for Rockstar Energy Drink, we hope to elevate the brand and make it more distinctive and inviting for our consumers around the world.”

Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced its first foray into the hemp market with Rockstar Energy & Hemp.