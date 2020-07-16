pepsico
PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19
Soft-drinks giant has been 'a bit more selective' about adspend.
Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo
With the aim of injecting youth and vitality to a century-old brand, Yip keeps a close eye on Gen-Z tastes while still supporting traditional Chinese culture and social initiatives.
PepsiCo marketing leaders on why Super Bowl is 'a great return for us'
The company has more brands than ever being featured in Sunday's big game.
The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.
How blockchain is helping Asian advertisers (or not)
Brands’ recent experiments suggest the public-ledger technology can be a real asset for marketers, but some remain unconvinced.
