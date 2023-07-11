PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform

PepsiCo has announced a multi-year global partnership with EA Sports, which will see its three flagship brands – Pepsi, Gatorade and Lay’s (Walkers) – become founders of a football-focused gaming platform, EA Sports FC.
According to the two brands, the agreement will see both parties create a series of experiences (still yet to be announced) for football fans and deliver activities that “unite the realms of football, music and gaming”.
Among the list of outlined initiatives are entertainment crossovers, in-game integrations and on-pack promotions to grant fans access to exclusive experiences and in-game rewards.
The platform will also feature various star football players within forthcoming activations, including Vini Jr (of Real Madrid and Brazil fame) and Leah Williamson (from Arsenal and England).
Adam Warner, head of global sports and partnerships at PepsiCo, said: "Our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom. This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game."
The partnership will build on PepsiCo’s heritage in the football entertainment space, which includes a recent sponsorship of the first-ever women’s Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium, an activation with stars Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho and previous support for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, which saw a campaign launched in partnership with Doritos.
PepsiCo additionally claims the partnership will aim to encourage fan participation in football and promote gender equality in the sport.
David Jackson, vice president of brand at EA Sports FC, said: "For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we’re energised to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA Sports FC.”