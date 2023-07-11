News The Work
Coral Cripps
20 hours ago

PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform

Featuring a roster of global football stars, the platform will encourage participation in football and gender equality in the sport.

PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform

PepsiCo has announced a multi-year global partnership with EA Sports, which will see its three flagship brands – Pepsi, Gatorade and Lay’s (Walkers) – become founders of a football-focused gaming platform, EA Sports FC.

According to the two brands, the agreement will see both parties create a series of experiences (still yet to be announced) for football fans and deliver activities that “unite the realms of football, music and gaming”. 

Among the list of outlined initiatives are entertainment crossovers, in-game integrations and on-pack promotions to grant fans access to exclusive experiences and in-game rewards.

The platform will also feature various star football players within forthcoming activations, including Vini Jr (of Real Madrid and Brazil fame) and Leah Williamson (from Arsenal and England).

Adam Warner, head of global sports and partnerships at PepsiCo, said: "Our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom. This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game."

The partnership will build on PepsiCo’s heritage in the football entertainment space, which includes a recent sponsorship of the first-ever women’s Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium, an activation with stars Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho and previous support for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, which saw a campaign launched in partnership with Doritos.

PepsiCo additionally claims the partnership will aim to encourage fan participation in football and promote gender equality in the sport.

David Jackson, vice president of brand at EA Sports FC, said: "For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we’re energised to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA Sports FC.”

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

6 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo
Jul 3, 2023
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo

PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO
May 29, 2023
Campaign India Team

PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO

Unilever, Heineken and PepsiCo join ITV’s retail media trial
Apr 11, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Unilever, Heineken and PepsiCo join ITV’s retail ...

PepsiCo sponsors first-ever Women’s Finalissima match between England and Brazil
Apr 6, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

PepsiCo sponsors first-ever Women’s Finalissima ...

Just Published

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to Havas in deal worth up to $156 million
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to ...

US expansion is key reason for Uncommon to take investment.

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops

Twitter users have reportedly been unable to find links to Threads on the platform.

Embrace disruption or become history, says Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Embrace disruption or become history, says ...

Marketing is at a never-seen-before inflection point; new technology is coming at everything, everywhere and all at once. Mastercard's global CMO tells Campaign that if marketers don't rise above the sea of sameness and the clutches of traditional marketing, they'll be history. Catch his wide-ranging interview here.

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid traffic in gaming
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid ...

Marketers are looking for greater transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns as time in gaming increases.