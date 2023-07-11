PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform

PepsiCo has announced a multi-year global partnership with EA Sports, which will see its three flagship brands – Pepsi, Gatorade and Lay’s (Walkers) – become founders of a football-focused gaming platform, EA Sports FC.

According to the two brands, the agreement will see both parties create a series of experiences (still yet to be announced) for football fans and deliver activities that “unite the realms of football, music and gaming”.

Among the list of outlined initiatives are entertainment crossovers, in-game integrations and on-pack promotions to grant fans access to exclusive experiences and in-game rewards.