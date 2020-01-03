rebrand

Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline
Jan 3, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline

The new tagline is accompanied by a national US campaign, including five TV spots.

A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short
Nov 7, 2019
Samir Patel

A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short

The social media giant should think again with a bottom-up approach to its corporate brand.

Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90
Oct 30, 2019
Michael Heusner

Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90

The new move will merge all of EGM's sub-brands into one entity.

Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution
Jul 23, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution

Gojek has unveiled a rebranded logo and user interface as it looks to its “next chapter of growth”

HappyFresh rebrand looks to reflect millennial sensibilities
Jul 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

HappyFresh rebrand looks to reflect millennial sensibilities

The grocery service has committed to become more environmentally friendly as part of its bid to attract millennials.

Kantar becomes single brand
Mar 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kantar becomes single brand

All units and services to be consolidated under single name.

