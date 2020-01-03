Search
Jan 3, 2020
Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline
The new tagline is accompanied by a national US campaign, including five TV spots.
Nov 7, 2019
A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short
The social media giant should think again with a bottom-up approach to its corporate brand.
Oct 30, 2019
Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90
The new move will merge all of EGM's sub-brands into one entity.
Jul 23, 2019
Gojek rebrands to reflect evolution
Gojek has unveiled a rebranded logo and user interface as it looks to its “next chapter of growth”
Jul 3, 2019
HappyFresh rebrand looks to reflect millennial sensibilities
The grocery service has committed to become more environmentally friendly as part of its bid to attract millennials.
Mar 18, 2019
Kantar becomes single brand
All units and services to be consolidated under single name.
