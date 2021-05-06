Advertising The Work
Emmet McGonagle
1 day ago

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Previous ads for the British baker starred Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.

UK baked goods brand Warburtons has enlisted Academy Award-winning actor – and former Nespresso brand ambassador – George Clooney for a campaign showcasing the incomparable pleasure of a simple slice of toast.

Created by Engine, “It can wait” begins as Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, eagerly awaits three o'clock so that he can make himself some toast.

His plans for a quiet lunch are cut short, however, when his assistant enters his office to announce that Oceans Eleven star Clooney is on the line.

It ends as Warburton hangs up on Clooney in favour of his beloved bread.

The ad will air on Saturday (8 May) on ITV1. It was created by Hugo Isaacs and Chris da Roza, and directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company. Media is handled by Mindshare.

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer at Engine, said: “To use internet-speak, we are ALL Jonathan Warburton in 2021.

“Faced with the choice between another Zoom call or a little me-and-toast-time, only a true baker, born and bred, would choose toastie over Clooney.

“It’s the Warburtons family’s enduring obsession with quality that makes toast worth slamming a laptop shut on George Clooney for. If you wouldn’t, maybe you’re eating the wrong toast.” 

The fee paid to Clooney for taking part in the Warburtons campaign has been donated to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.  

“It’s not every day your call is turned down for a slice of toast, but needless to say I had a lot of fun filming this spot,” Clooney said. 

“It was great working with the Warburtons team and I’m thankful for the support they are providing to the Clooney Foundation for Justice.” 

Clooney is the latest in a series of Hollywood A-listers to star in a Warburtons ad, with previous spots featuring Sylvester StalloneThe MuppetsPeter Kay and Robert De Niro.

Warburtons added: “Video calls have become part of normal life for so many of us during the last year, but George Clooney popping up on screen was quite a surprise!  

“Quality is truly at the heart of our 145-year-old business, and this new ad is a real celebration of that passion, and we hope it will bring a smile to those watching.”

Clooney has a long history as an ambassador for another advertiser: Nespresso. He first appeared in a tongue-in-cheek TV ad for the coffee brand in 2016

Since then, his roles in Nespresso's advertising have included a spot featuring God himself (played by John Malkovich), fellow Oceans Eleven alum Matt DamonThe Artist star Jean Dujardin and Danny DeVito.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

6 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

7 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

9 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Related Articles

Jack Black gets suave thanks to George Clooney and Nespresso
The Work
Oct 30, 2015
Ad Nut

Jack Black gets suave thanks to George Clooney and ...

30 billionaires (and others) share their learning
Marketing
Oct 9, 2014
Greg Paull

30 billionaires (and others) share their learning

'If you're not on Facebook, you're toast': marketing mantras for SMEs
Front and Centre
Jul 3, 2018
Olivia Parker

'If you're not on Facebook, you're toast': ...

Smartphone germs, you're toast
The Work
Aug 5, 2015
Ad Nut

Smartphone germs, you're toast

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns?

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, Petronas, McDonald’s and more
Advertising
10 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, ...

This year’s top prize goes to snack brand Julie’s, whose ad turned Raya stereotypes on its head and will be remembered for years to come.

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational
Digital
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational

The platform enlisted KFC at NewFronts in the US to persuade advertisers to spend on TikTok.

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent child safety issues for brands, platforms
Advertising
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent ...

CAMPAIGN360: Around 170,000 children go online for the first time every day, but the industry has yet to find a way to build their trust and target them safely.