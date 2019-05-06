Greg Paull

Procurement and agencies: Sometimes you drive me crazy, but I still love you
Advertising
May 6, 2019
R3 principal Greg Paull shares highlights from this year's ANA Agency Financial Conference.

From new business to M&A: The year of Trump and transparency
Analysis
Jan 4, 2017
Unknown firms dominate China’s M&A scene, WPP’s agencies lead, and Dentsu keeps shopping—a tumultuous year has left the industry feeling shell-shocked, and taking stock of what 2017 has in store.

A plea for fairness between media agencies and advertisers
Media
May 4, 2016
How a financial audit in China reminded me of the ridiculous situation globally for marketers and their agencies.

Good news: Only US$7.2 billion of digital activity is bot fraud
Digital
Mar 4, 2016
R3's Greg Paull reports from the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) 2016 Masters of Media Conference in the US.

New Business League: Full-year 2015 results and analysis
Data
Feb 5, 2016
WPP, Ogilvy and PHD led 2015 Asia Pacific new business in a year dominated by the 'Mediapalooza'.

The top global, APAC and China M&A deals in marketing and communications in 2015
Data
Jan 26, 2016
Consultants and Chinese agriculture firms face off against holding companies in a year when Asia-Pacific M&A activity was more of a factor than ever before.

