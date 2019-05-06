R3 principal Greg Paull shares highlights from this year's ANA Agency Financial Conference.
Unknown firms dominate China’s M&A scene, WPP’s agencies lead, and Dentsu keeps shopping—a tumultuous year has left the industry feeling shell-shocked, and taking stock of what 2017 has in store.
How a financial audit in China reminded me of the ridiculous situation globally for marketers and their agencies.
R3's Greg Paull reports from the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) 2016 Masters of Media Conference in the US.
WPP, Ogilvy and PHD led 2015 Asia Pacific new business in a year dominated by the 'Mediapalooza'.
Consultants and Chinese agriculture firms face off against holding companies in a year when Asia-Pacific M&A activity was more of a factor than ever before.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins