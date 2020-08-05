sponsorship
In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.
Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.
While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be
"Historically in times of crisis, sports have played a vital role in healing and unifying."
BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.
Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty
Sanrio character's Team USA sponsorship includes promoting inclusivity along with apparel and toys.
Airbnb to sponsor Olympics and Paralympics to 2028
Accommodation business becomes top-tier partner alongside likes of Coca-Cola and Visa.
