In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Aug 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

While many live sports are still paused, your sports strategy shouldn't be
Jun 5, 2020
Josh Spiegelman

"Historically in times of crisis, sports have played a vital role in healing and unifying."

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
Apr 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.

Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty
Feb 28, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Sanrio character's Team USA sponsorship includes promoting inclusivity along with apparel and toys.

Airbnb to sponsor Olympics and Paralympics to 2028
Nov 19, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Accommodation business becomes top-tier partner alongside likes of Coca-Cola and Visa.

