1 day ago
Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal
Chinese electronics brand signs up with European football body across different competitions, including the Champions League for the next two seasons.
Sep 20, 2018
Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.
Jun 15, 2011
FA looks to Budweiser for global FA Cup drive
GLOBAL - The Football Association (FA) is looking to use a new sponsorship deal with Budweiser to promote the FA Cup globally, taking on internationally popular competitions such as the Premier League and the Champions League.
