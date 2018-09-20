champions league

Oppo extends interest in sports marketing with UEFA deal
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Chinese electronics brand signs up with European football body across different competitions, including the Champions League for the next two seasons.

Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Sep 20, 2018
Ad Nut

Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.

FA looks to Budweiser for global FA Cup drive
Jun 15, 2011
John Reynolds

GLOBAL - The Football Association (FA) is looking to use a new sponsorship deal with Budweiser to promote the FA Cup globally, taking on internationally popular competitions such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

