smartphone
Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Digital detox culture is becoming more pervasive according to research from OMG's Hearts & Science. Here's what marketers need to know.
The skinny on Mobile World Congress 2019
Didn't make it to Barcelona this year? No problem. Here are the top 5 themes and lessons for mobile marketers.
Huawei completes 'Unfinished Symphony' using smartphone-powered AI
New musical work will be performed in concert next week.
Xiaomi's MIOT Ecosystem empowers brands to connect with people
From smartphones to smarthomes, the Chinese company is diversifying products and services.
Upwardly mobile: the brands scoring phone users' attention
Which of Asia’s Top 1000 brands do consumers deem the most mobile-friendly?
World Cup ROI not a major concern for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
The Chinese smartphone maker, which kicked off its 2018 Russia World Cup branding blitz last night in Beijing, says it is in the game for the long haul.
