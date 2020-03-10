smartphone

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Mar 10, 2020
Michael Heusner

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage

Digital detox culture is becoming more pervasive according to research from OMG's Hearts & Science. Here's what marketers need to know.

The skinny on Mobile World Congress 2019
Mar 7, 2019
Sven Lubek

The skinny on Mobile World Congress 2019

Didn't make it to Barcelona this year? No problem. Here are the top 5 themes and lessons for mobile marketers.

Huawei completes 'Unfinished Symphony' using smartphone-powered AI
Jan 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Huawei completes 'Unfinished Symphony' using smartphone-powered AI

New musical work will be performed in concert next week.

Upwardly mobile: the brands scoring phone users' attention
Jun 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Upwardly mobile: the brands scoring phone users' attention

Which of Asia’s Top 1000 brands do consumers deem the most mobile-friendly?

World Cup ROI not a major concern for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
May 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

World Cup ROI not a major concern for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo

The Chinese smartphone maker, which kicked off its 2018 Russia World Cup branding blitz last night in Beijing, says it is in the game for the long haul.

