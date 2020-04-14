Michael Heusner

Reality sets in as people begin to worry more about COVID-19: McCann Report
Advertising
Apr 14, 2020
Reality sets in as people begin to worry more about ...

New report finds that belief in "unnecessary hysteria" has fallen, while general concern has grown.

AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown
Digital
Apr 9, 2020
AKQA launches global radio station to improve ...

The global broadcast will likely carry on post-COVID-19.

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Marketing
Apr 2, 2020
Millennials want brands to communicate more during ...

Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.

Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads to more relevant ads, report finds
Advertising
Mar 31, 2020
Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads ...

GroupM gathered insights from 14,000 middle income consumers across 23 countries.

People around the world lack faith in governments amid crisis, McCann finds
PR
Mar 27, 2020
People around the world lack faith in governments ...

The report finds that a lack of trust in government is a global issue.

Layoff fears grip adland as coronavirus continues spread
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Layoff fears grip adland as coronavirus continues ...

The majority of advertising professionals surveyed by Fishbowl believe the current crisis will lead to layoffs.

