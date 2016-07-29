mobile phones

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific
14 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

For better or worse, the power smartphones hold over us is pretty much unprecedented in the history of consumer products. Find out which brands people in Asia obsess over the most in this special report.

Samsung's anthem might be what the world needs
Jul 29, 2016
Jason Zazzi

Samsung's anthem might be what the world needs

An international music mix scores big with viewers, reports Ace Metrix's VP of marketing.

Six ways to engage with the mobile entertainment consumer
Dec 13, 2012
Robert Woolfrey

Six ways to engage with the mobile entertainment consumer

Robert Woolfrey, managing director, SEA, at Millennial Media, shares six practical tips for brands looking to increase their engagement with entertainment-hungry smartphone users.

Nokia: Losing market share in India
Aug 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

Nokia: Losing market share in India

How can Nokia get back on track in India’s teeming mobile market? The Finnish company’s N-series has been its crown jewel for years, but it is losing its battle for supremacy to new entrants such as Apple and Google.

