On the ground in Cannes: Editorial director's diary

Day One: Monday, June 20

D&I drives digitisation at Shiseido

9:30am

Jetée Albert Edouard

All aboard the Catamaran 'Rivage Croisiere 2', the giant yacht that's home to Accenture Song this week. It's there I met up with Angelica Munson, global chief digital officer of Shiseido and Yumi Matsuzaki, managing director of Accenture Song Japan.

They're speaking in the Palais this week about Shiseido's mission to take diversity and inclusion out of the marketing department and into the company's DNA. I was fascinated to hear about how AI and technology was being applied to their beauty services and loyalty programmes through services like Beauty DNA and Beauty Key to create highly personal products and regimens for all individual consumers. More in a full story to come later.

AI drives recruiting at Accenture Song

11:30am

Lumiere Theatre

After catching up with some fellow journalists in the press centre, it was over to the Lumiere Theatre to hear Accenture Song's CEO David Droga, creative chairperson Nick Law, and global data and AI lead Lan Guan talk about the future of talent. It has a lot to do with AI.

Droga didn't stay on stage long, but he did explain how one of the reasons why he came to Accenture was because of the growing role of technology. He shared how Accenture's $3 billion investment in AI has led them to hire 40,000 people with AI-specific expertise and they plan to double that figure.

Lan Guan, who built a robot at age 16 to teach Chinese children in rural villages to speak English, elaborated on their AI capabilities, noting that they've had 600 conversations with C-suite executives about what generative AI can do for them.

Nick Law then elaborated on what AI meant for creative work. It will likely cut down the amount of really bad work, but will lead to an explosion of average work, he said, and somewhat more outstanding work by those who can leverage it properly. Yes, more talent will be called on to do a lot of curating, editing and refining, but they will also need value added with breakthrough creativity. He urged creatives to be audacious and have fun with robots.

The next new normal

12:15pm

Debussy Theatre

Switching from one big stage to the next, Martin Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital took to the stage after maybe 3 hours of sleep (his delayed flight got into Cannes at 3am) on what to expect in the next new normal. In short, the outlook isn't great. He dwelt on geopolitical tensions with the US and China, Russia, Iran going into details on global lithium deposits before bringing it back to the industry and the shifts we're seeing in technology.

The metaverse has been unfairly labelled as a bust, he argued, though he divulged much more detail around his outlook for AI and the marketing industry. Artificial intelligence will make copywriting more efficient and will make many functions of media planning and buying redundant. "Why would a client trust a 25 year-old media planner or buyer, when he or she could trust an algorithm?"

AI will also help enable far more hyper-personalisation of content and will spread knowledge far more quickly across companies. In the new normal, organisations will need to be more agile and we'll see more brands needing to take back control of their customer communications through in-housing, using their first-party data. See full article in Campaign India.

The encore

2:45pm

Les.Monks Café

I was able to follow up with 'SMS' as he's known to colleagues at the Media Monks headquarters in Cannes, at their sunny street cafe near the Palais. He was joined by Media Monks' managing director for China, Rogier Bikker as well. Sorrell went into greater detail on some earlier themes and explained why he delves so far into geopolitics when assessing his business outlook. "Clients think we, in the industry, are too tactical and not strategic enough," he said. "They think about these things."

He stressed the growing importance of Asian markets, especially India, while Bikker delved into the Chinese market, its speed and agility which has opened up new gaps with Western marketers —although he spoke of how many Western brands still have great relevance and further potential.

Finally, I asked Sorrell for his views on Cannes Lions this year. He noted the degree to which CES and Cannes had come closer together and how the big tech companies all had a greater presence. "They call it a creativity festival but it's really a tech festival," he said, noting it was becoming increasingly expensive for agencies.

Global Campaign podcast recording

4pm

7 Blvd de la Croisette

Happy to join fellow editors and producers from UK and India on today's global podcast from Cannes. Check it out. We gave a nod to the two Grand Prix won by New Zealand agencies on day one. Congrats to Special Group Auckland and Colenso BBDO for their top nods in Health & Wellness and Radio & Audio.

Golden moment for Bayer's Diversitree

6:00pm

Palais Press Centre

Back to the press centre to catch up with Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing, digital and information officer for Bayer Consumer Health, fresh off of sharing a mainstage with Hollywood superstar Halle Berry. She explained how she was "over the moon" to win a Gold Lion in Health & Wellness for its Diversitree campaign for Claritin, aiming to plant more female trees in urban areas to absorb the pollen from male trees. We also spoke about how her role in stimulating more creative work and what keeps her up at night as a CMO.

That's all for the first day. Back tomorrow with more insights, interviews and interesting snippets from Cannes.