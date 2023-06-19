Lebanon's Annahar newspaper wins Print and Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023

Annahar newspaper's’ “Newspapers inside the newspapers edition” by Impact BBDO, Dubai, has won the Print and Publishing Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023.

The Lebanese publication spoke out against press suppression and honoured the anniversary of the death of its editor, Gebran Tueni, by reviving six newspapers that had been forcefully terminated since 2011. Inside, pages mimicked the style of the extinct newspapers and published stories by the journalists who were previously at the helm of these publications.

A campaign intended to fight against press suppression, it gained $13 million in earned media and was a sold-out edition.

Asia-Pacific did not win any Cannes Lions in this category. Even the UK was fairly quiet, taking home one bronze Lion for Nike’s “Home” by Wieden & Kennedy London.

Celebrating the England team's Uefa Women’s Euros 2023 win, the press ad took the Nike tick and instead of “Just do it” included the word “Home”. On the opposite page the brand listed the players from the England side.

Intended to reclaim the anthem “It’s coming home” from men’s football, the ad gained $32.2 million in earned media and 2.4 billion impressions.

The US took home six Cannes Lions awards with three silver Lions and three bronze Lions. One of the silver Lions was for Burger King’s 06:17, 06:40 and 07:10 “Breakfast” campaign by David, New York. A bronze Lion went to The Coca-Cola Company’s “Best burger”, “King of Falafel” and “N1 pizza” campaign by VMLY&R, Kansas City.