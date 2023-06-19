News The Work
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Lebanon's Annahar newspaper wins Print and Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023

The campaign fought against press suppression in the Middle East has won for the second straight year.

Lebanon's Annahar newspaper wins Print and Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023

Annahar newspaper's’ “Newspapers inside the newspapers edition” by Impact BBDO, Dubai, has won the Print and Publishing Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023.

The Lebanese publication spoke out against press suppression and honoured the anniversary of the death of its editor, Gebran Tueni, by reviving six newspapers that had been forcefully terminated since 2011. Inside, pages mimicked the style of the extinct newspapers and published stories by the journalists who were previously at the helm of these publications.

A campaign intended to fight against press suppression, it gained $13 million in earned media and was a sold-out edition.

Asia-Pacific did not win any Cannes Lions in this category. Even the UK was fairly quiet, taking home one bronze Lion for Nike’s “Home” by Wieden & Kennedy London.

Celebrating the England team's Uefa Women’s Euros 2023 win, the press ad took the Nike tick and instead of “Just do it” included the word “Home”. On the opposite page the brand listed the players from the England side.

Intended to reclaim the anthem “It’s coming home” from men’s football, the ad gained $32.2 million in earned media and 2.4 billion impressions.

The US took home six Cannes Lions awards with three silver Lions and three bronze Lions. One of the silver Lions was for Burger King’s 06:17, 06:40 and 07:10 “Breakfast” campaign by David, New York. A bronze Lion went to The Coca-Cola Company’s “Best burger”, “King of Falafel” and “N1 pizza” campaign by VMLY&R, Kansas City.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

5 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

6 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

8 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

9 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at ...

Publicis’ Working With Cancer campaign wins Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
1 day ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Publicis’ Working With Cancer campaign wins Lions ...

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries
2 days ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries

Just Published

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and ...

Advertisers are turning to tools that offer greater transparency and granular insights into ad views to ensure ads are seen by real users.

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to date, cutting 1,000 jobs to remain competitive
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to ...

This is the largest round of cuts for the 'super app' since the pandemic, which saw 5% or nearly 360 employees let go in 2020.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with Patricia Corsi, Bayer
8 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks exclusively to Bayer's global CMO Patricia Corsi on Cannes, creativity and cultivating innovation in consumer healthcare.

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?
12 hours ago
Julienna Law

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?

Analysts are advising investors against buying Nike shares, saying it’s unlikely to meet its growth target in light of the brand’s woes in China. Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account.