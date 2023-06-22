Analysis
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four

Leo Burnett also won gold as India added a total of seven Lions.

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four
India opened its grand prix tally on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
 
Ogilvy bagged the big prize for Cadbury Celebrations' 'Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad' in the 'Creative Effectiveness' category. The entry also won a silver lion in the same category.
 
Leo Burnett added four Lions to its tally on day four. This included a gold for Airtel's '175 Replayed' in the 'Creative Strategy' category. The agency won a silver lion and bronze lion each for Lay's 'Smart Farm' in the 'Creative Business Transformation' and 'Innovation' categories respectively. Leo Burnett also won bronze for Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter' in 'Creative Strategy'.
 
Dentsu Creative won a bronze for Mortein's 'Suraksha Ka Teeka' in the Brand Experience category.
