Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four

India opened its grand prix tally on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Leo Burnett added four Lions to its tally on day four. This included a gold for Airtel's '175 Replayed' in the 'Creative Strategy' category. The agency won a silver lion and bronze lion each for Lay's 'Smart Farm' in the 'Creative Business Transformation' and 'Innovation' categories respectively. Leo Burnett also won bronze for Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter' in 'Creative Strategy'.

Dentsu Creative won a bronze for Mortein's 'Suraksha Ka Teeka' in the Brand Experience category.