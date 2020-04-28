cadbury

Cadbury celebrates sweet moments during the lockdown in India
Apr 28, 2020
Campaign India Team

Cadbury celebrates sweet moments during the lockdown in India

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here.

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline
Apr 21, 2020
Nick Vaus

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline

Chocolate brand is gradually rolling out a revamp that debuted in Australia.

A tale of a big Easter egg, and a big heart
Apr 2, 2020
Ad Nut

A tale of a big Easter egg, and a big heart

Feeling a bit grim these days? Perhaps this Easter campaign from Mondelez and Ogilvy Melbourne will help.

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

The biggest brand fails of 2019

Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats
Jun 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats

The reigning names in food categories across Asia held onto their spots in 2019. But there is interesting movement further down the chart, and between markets.

Private view: Nursery crimes, unlimited stadiums and Big Gulps
Oct 31, 2016
Staff Reporters

Private view: Nursery crimes, unlimited stadiums and Big Gulps

Nora Manjit and Suthisak Sucharittanonta share their reactions to work from PS The Children, Cadbury, Mondelez, Nanfu Battery, Nike and 7-Eleven.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia