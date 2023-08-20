The Work Advertising Celebrating/Recognising Women
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Cadbury Celebrations encourages men to extend affection to their sisters

Watch the films conceptualised by Ogilvy here.

Cadbury Celebrations has rolled out a campaign #BrothersWhoCare to showcase the bond between brothers and sisters for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film opens with a sister and her brother's partner engaging in a conversation. The girlfriend excitedly shares her brother's plans for the day. As the sister attentively listens, she can't help but express her admiration for her brother. At that very moment, the brother enters the scene and requests his sister to tie a Rakhi on his wrist so that he can leave quickly. With the Rakhi tied, the sister imparts her heartfelt blessings, encouraging him to enjoy himself and capture plenty of memories. However, to the sister's surprise, after the brother gifts her a box of Cadbury Celebrations, he reveals that the plans his partner were revealing were for the brother-sister duo. The film subtly underscores how brothers might not always articulate their affection for their siblings as openly and frequently as they do with their romantic partners.

Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Romantic relationships often take the spotlight away from other deep relationships, such as that between siblings. Built on a lifetime of shared memory, mutual growth, support, and love, these bonds form the foundations of who we are and deserve their own moments where care and appreciation are expressed through mindful gestures. With the #BrothersWhoCare campaign, we want to encourage brothers to express their affection for their sisters just as they do in their romantic relationships. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, it is an opportunity to remind every brother the moments they share with their sisters are just as precious and invite them to rekindle the timeless connection they share with their siblings through quality time spent together. This Rakhi, we aim to redefine sibling love – where strength meets sentiment, and caring knows no bounds."

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Our starting point was to put the spotlight on the reality of the brother-sister dynamic that plays out during Rakhi. Every brother loves his sisters but unfortunately this love doesn’t translate into effort in making her feel special on a day that is meant to celebrate this special bond. But the same brothers leave no stone unturned with their wives, fiancées and their girlfriends. Our attempt was to nudge boyfriends, fiancés, husbands who are also brothers to plan a day with their sisters by putting equal effort as they would for their partners on Valentine's day. We conceived and built the #BrothersWhoCare platform that will help remind the brothers to make time for sisters and celebrate this special bond in the most magical manner."
 
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, North, West and East, Wavemaker India, said, “Our strategy is to disrupt how brothers behave. For all the grand gestures men make for the women in their life, they often reduce the gesture to an envelope with cash for their sisters during Rakhi. With this unconventional route, we reminded brothers to plan something special for their sisters. Every time someone sets out to plan a romantic gesture for their loved ones, our campaign is designed to remind them about the gift they need to plan for their sisters.”

