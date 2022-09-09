Advertising Media News The Work
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies

The WPP shop was crowned Agency Network of the Year, with Ogilvy Mumbai named Agency of the Year for its work on the Grand Effie-winning 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0.

Agency Network of the Year 2022
Agency Network of the Year 2022

Ogilvy once again emerged as a big winner from the 2022 APAC Effies awards, taking Agency Network of the Year honours as it won the Grand Effie alongside 4 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze awards

Its top contributor was Ogilvy Mumbai, taking home the Agency of the Year title, thanks to its Grand Effie-winning campaign 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0, which used AI to enable thousands of small businesses to tap into the star power of Shah Rukh Khan to promote their individual offerings through personalised ads. In connection, Cadbury was crowned Brand of the Year and Mondelez International was named the top marketer. Kinh Do Mooncakes and Oreo also contributing points for Mondelez.

In total 62 Effie awards were handed out, including 11 Golds, 28 Silvers and 22 Bronzes. Among markets, Australia led the pack with 20 awards, followed by India with 13 Effies and Singapore with six.

The Womb Communications out of India emerged as the Independent Agency of the Year, the first time it earned the title.
 
Other prominent winners included Publicis creative agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, which placed second and third among agency networks. On the brand side, Grab finished second and third in the Brand and Marketer of the Year categories. 
 
Held in Singapore, this year was the first physical APAC Effie Awards Gala in three years.

The full list of winners can be accessed here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

3 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

4 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

5 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

6 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

7 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

9 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

10 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

Related Articles

APAC Effies announces shortlist
Advertising
Jun 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

APAC Effies announces shortlist

Does this Cadbury ad reinforce or smash stereotypes?
Advertising
Jun 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Does this Cadbury ad reinforce or smash stereotypes?

TBWA wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong
Advertising
Oct 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

TBWA wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong

Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk
Media
Sep 28, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to ...

Just Published

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and effectiveness
Advertising
20 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and ...

The first global study of its kind addresses the role of clients in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer ...

Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen

Media owners have suspended some or all advertising.

VaynerMedia names new EMEA chief as Sarah Baumann exits
Advertising
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

VaynerMedia names new EMEA chief as Sarah Baumann exits

The agency has also hired a creative lead in a new-look leadership team.