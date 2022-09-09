Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies

Ogilvy once again emerged as a big winner from the 2022 APAC Effies awards, taking Agency Network of the Year honours as it won the Grand Effie alongside 4 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze awards

Its top contributor was Ogilvy Mumbai, taking home the Agency of the Year title, thanks to its Grand Effie-winning campaign 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0, which used AI to enable thousands of small businesses to tap into the star power of Shah Rukh Khan to promote their individual offerings through personalised ads. In connection, Cadbury was crowned Brand of the Year and Mondelez International was named the top marketer. Kinh Do Mooncakes and Oreo also contributing points for Mondelez.

In total 62 Effie awards were handed out, including 11 Golds, 28 Silvers and 22 Bronzes. Among markets, Australia led the pack with 20 awards, followed by India with 13 Effies and Singapore with six.

The Womb Communications out of India emerged as the Independent Agency of the Year, the first time it earned the title.

Other prominent winners included Publicis creative agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, which placed second and third among agency networks. On the brand side, Grab finished second and third in the Brand and Marketer of the Year categories.

Held in Singapore, this year was the first physical APAC Effie Awards Gala in three years.

The full list of winners can be accessed here.