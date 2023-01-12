Advertising Media PR News
Staff Reporters
Jan 12, 2023

Ogilvy Mumbai tops One Asia Creative Awards

It won Best of Show and 2022 Agency of Year among other awards. See the winners below.

Ogilvy Mumbai won the Cultural Driver Award for 'Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad'
Ogilvy Mumbai won the Cultural Driver Award for 'Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad'

Ogilvy Mumbai emerged as the clear winner at the One Asia Creative Awards, taking home Agency of the Year title for 2022 as well as the Best of Show award along with two Best of Disciplines, an SDG award, and the Cultural Driver Award for its already heavily feted Cadbury Celebrations work: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad”.

That latter work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai won a haul of awards that included:

  • Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations
  • three Golds (Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media)
  • a Silver (Social Media)
  • two Merits

It was a solid showing for Ogilvy Group and WPP overall who earned the top network and holding company awards as well. In total, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit winners. Entries came from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand finished tops with 31 winners, followed by India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.

Special New Zealand Auckland finished second among top agencies and secured two Best of Disciplines, five Golds, two Silver, two Bronze and a Merit.  

2022 One Creative Agency Ranking:

  1. Ogilvy Mumbai
  2. Special New Zealand Auckland
  3. Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok 
  4. Innocean Worldwide Seoul
  5. Ogilvy Singapore
  6. (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
  7. Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
  8. Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
  9. BBDO Bangkok
  10. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore

Other top accolades:

The complete list of 2022 winners can be viewed here (pdf download here).

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

1 Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

2 'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

3 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

4 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

5 SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

6 From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

7 Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

8 Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

9 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

10 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Related Articles

Spikes Asia Awards 2023 opens for entries
Oct 13, 2022
Staff

Spikes Asia Awards 2023 opens for entries

Hold the applause: Is award-winning purpose work making a real impact?
Oct 2, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Hold the applause: Is award-winning purpose work ...

Haymarket acquires Podcast Awards
Jun 7, 2022
Staff

Haymarket acquires Podcast Awards

DDB Worldwide taps Cannes Lions awards leader as creative chief of staff
Jul 13, 2022
Alyona Uvarova

DDB Worldwide taps Cannes Lions awards leader as ...

Just Published

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on numbers enough?
3 hours ago
Shufen Goh

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on ...

The need to measure and validate media consumption data using third parties before deciding on ad spend has never been greater, reminds R3's Shufen Goh.

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on China’s collectible toy craze
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on ...

Robbi is trendy, French brands like Creed are capitalising on it to lure the chic China consumer. Campaign talks exclusively to CEO Sarah Rotheram to understand the brand journey and strategy behind such collaborations.

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can brands harness success in 2023?
6 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can ...

Fashion NFTs have demonstrated that their potential is bigger than ever, but consumers remain hesitant. What can brands do to finally achieve mass adoption and keep the market on its feet in 2023?

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers be concerned?
The Information
6 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers...

Campaign UK talks to leading spokespeople on the issue.