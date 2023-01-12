Ogilvy Mumbai tops One Asia Creative Awards

Ogilvy Mumbai emerged as the clear winner at the One Asia Creative Awards, taking home Agency of the Year title for 2022 as well as the Best of Show award along with two Best of Disciplines, an SDG award, and the Cultural Driver Award for its already heavily feted Cadbury Celebrations work: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad”.

That latter work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai won a haul of awards that included:

Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations

three Golds (Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media)

a Silver (Social Media)

two Merits

It was a solid showing for Ogilvy Group and WPP overall who earned the top network and holding company awards as well. In total, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit winners. Entries came from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand finished tops with 31 winners, followed by India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.

Special New Zealand Auckland finished second among top agencies and secured two Best of Disciplines, five Golds, two Silver, two Bronze and a Merit.

2022 One Creative Agency Ranking:

Other top accolades:

The complete list of 2022 winners can be viewed here (pdf download here).