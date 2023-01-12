Ogilvy Mumbai tops One Asia Creative Awards

Ogilvy Mumbai emerged as the clear winner at the One Asia Creative Awards, taking home Agency of the Year title for 2022 as well as the Best of Show award along with two Best of Disciplines, an SDG award, and the Cultural Driver Award for its already heavily feted Cadbury Celebrations work: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad”.
That latter work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai won a haul of awards that included:
- Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations
- three Golds (Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media)
- a Silver (Social Media)
- two Merits
It was a solid showing for Ogilvy Group and WPP overall who earned the top network and holding company awards as well. In total, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit winners. Entries came from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand finished tops with 31 winners, followed by India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.
Special New Zealand Auckland finished second among top agencies and secured two Best of Disciplines, five Golds, two Silver, two Bronze and a Merit.
2022 One Creative Agency Ranking:
- Ogilvy Mumbai
- Special New Zealand Auckland
- Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
- Innocean Worldwide Seoul
- Ogilvy Singapore
- (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
- Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
- Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
- BBDO Bangkok
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Other top accolades:
- Independent Agency of the Year: Special New Zealand Auckland
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: LIFULL Tokyo
- Client of the Year: Cadbury
- Production Company of the Year: The Post Office Auckland
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Resonance Sonic Branding Sydney
- Agency Network of the Year: Ogilvy Group
- Agency Holding Company of the Year: WPP
- Highest Ranked Work of the Year: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy Mumbai with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai
- CCO of the Year (tie): Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Ogilvy Mumbai
- ECD of the Year (tie): Jonathan McMahon and Lisa Fedyszyn, both Special New Zealand Auckland
- Creative Director of the Year: Arnya Karaitiana, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Art Director of the Year: Kimberley Scott, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Copywriter of the Year: Anh Nguyen, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
The complete list of 2022 winners can be viewed here (pdf download here).