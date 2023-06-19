Analysis News The Work
Daniel Farey-Jones
1 day ago

Publicis’ Working With Cancer campaign wins Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

‘Not only a brilliantly creative idea, but a globally impactful one,’ jury president says.

Working With Cancer: ran outdoor ads
Working With Cancer: ran outdoor ads

Working with Cancer, which was inspired by Publicis Groupe chief executive Arthur Sadoun’s experience of the disease and his desire to change corporate attitudes to it, has won the Health Grand Prix for Good at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Sadoun launched the cross-industry pledge initiative in January, “to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace” and guarantee jobs for staff living with cancer and other chronic diseases, after going public last year about his own diagnosis during his treatment for HPV-related cancer.

The Publicis Foundation, which is backed by the French-owned agency group, worked with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (which is credited as the brand client) and other cancer charities on the initiative.

Mel Routhier, jury president of the Health and Wellness Lions and chief creative officer of VMLY&R Chicago, said: “Working with Cancer stopped us in our tracks. We not only saw a brilliantly creative idea, but we also saw a globally impactful one—with scale, inclusivity and the real potential to change employee care forever.”

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

5 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

6 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

8 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

9 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Lebanon's Annahar newspaper wins Print and Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Lebanon's Annahar newspaper wins Print and ...

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at ...

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries
2 days ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries

Just Published

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and ...

Advertisers are turning to tools that offer greater transparency and granular insights into ad views to ensure ads are seen by real users.

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to date, cutting 1,000 jobs to remain competitive
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to ...

This is the largest round of cuts for the 'super app' since the pandemic, which saw 5% or nearly 360 employees let go in 2020.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with Patricia Corsi, Bayer
8 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks exclusively to Bayer's global CMO Patricia Corsi on Cannes, creativity and cultivating innovation in consumer healthcare.

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?
12 hours ago
Julienna Law

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?

Analysts are advising investors against buying Nike shares, saying it’s unlikely to meet its growth target in light of the brand’s woes in China. Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account.