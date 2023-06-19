Publicis’ Working With Cancer campaign wins Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

Working with Cancer, which was inspired by Publicis Groupe chief executive Arthur Sadoun’s experience of the disease and his desire to change corporate attitudes to it, has won the Health Grand Prix for Good at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Sadoun launched the cross-industry pledge initiative in January, “to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace” and guarantee jobs for staff living with cancer and other chronic diseases, after going public last year about his own diagnosis during his treatment for HPV-related cancer.

The Publicis Foundation, which is backed by the French-owned agency group, worked with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (which is credited as the brand client) and other cancer charities on the initiative.

Mel Routhier, jury president of the Health and Wellness Lions and chief creative officer of VMLY&R Chicago, said: “Working with Cancer stopped us in our tracks. We not only saw a brilliantly creative idea, but we also saw a globally impactful one—with scale, inclusivity and the real potential to change employee care forever.”