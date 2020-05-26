grand prix
How a local male-grooming brand is shifting its Vietnam F1 dreams to another gear
X-Men shampoo took prime positioning as an early local F1 partner ahead of the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix. Then came COVID-19.
India ends Cannes Lions 2018 on a high
Ogilvy bagged a Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness and FCB India got a gold in Glass Lions as a lifetime achievement award was bestowed on the Pandey brothers.
Checkered response: F1's new logo
Asia's sports marketers and design chiefs weigh-in on Formula 1's controversial new look
Singapore F1 renewal crucial for sport and brands: McLaren
Zak Brown said continuing the Grand Prix is mutually beneficial for all parties, and for the growth of the sport in Asia.
Cannes Mobile: The Asia-Pacific winners
CANNES - The already much-awarded shark-detecting 'Clever Buoy' by Optus in partnership with M&C Saatchi, Google and Shark Mitigation Systems has brought home a Gold Lion for Asia in the competitive mobile category.
Lowe China, Dentsu Japan, Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden win at Ad Stars 2014
BUSAN - This year's Ad Stars 2014 saw 12,591 entries from 62 countries, with one keyword summing up the similarity between the three Grand Prix of the Year co-winners: automotive.
