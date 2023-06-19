News The Work
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Skinny wins Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023

Colenso BBDO swipes the Grand Prix for its Skinny ‘Phone It In’ campaign, which includes three executions ‘Strip Club’, ‘Lawyer’ and ‘Ad Agency’. The agency also picked up one Silver Lion and one Bronze Lion for Skinny ‘Phone It In.’

Telecoms company Skinny has won the Grand Prix for Radio and Audio at Cannes Lions 2023. Created by Colenso BBDO, Auckland, the agency won for its ads “Lawyer”, “Ad agency” and “Strip club”.

In the ads, a visitor to a strip club, a lawyer and an advertiser read out the Skinny ads “for free” after they see them pasted up on a wall near their location.

The UK took home one award in this category with Adam&Eve/DDB winning a bronze Lion for Frontline19’s “Hopeline radio”.

In 2021 the line was set up to leave messages of support for NHS staff and frontline workers with people thanking them for their work throughout the pandemic.

The US took home five Lions: one gold, three silver and one bronze. Progressive Insurance’s “Dr Rick will see you now” by Arnold Worldwide won a gold Lion.

A multi-platform campaign, the brand’s mascot Dr Rick satirised the generational divide between parents and their children. The campaign ultimately extended into audiobook format. “Dr Rick will see you now: A guide to un-becoming your parents” was the most downloaded audiobook from a brand in 2022.

Campaign UK

