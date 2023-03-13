WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

Christina Peyton will be relocating to the United States and transferring within WPP to take on the new role as vice president of Health, Campaign Asia-Pacific can reveal.

Peyton has lived and worked for over a decade in Singapore, at The Observatory and Digitas, before joining WPP in 2019 as vice president for marketing and growth in Asia Pacific.

In the new role, she will report to Wendy Lund, chief client officer of Health at WPP.

At the same time, Campaign can also reveal that Christina Peyton's husband, Justin Peyton, WPP-owned Wunderman Thompson’s APAC chief strategy and transformation officer, will also be moving back to the US with her.

Justin Peyton will take on the new global head of strategy role for Wunderman Thompson's Microsoft business. Concurrently, he will hold the role of global head of emerging channels at Wunderman Thompson.

Prior to the current stint, Justin Peyton spent 13 years at Digitas in London, Dubai, and Singapore before moving to the WPP-owned shop in 2019.

In a statement, Wunderman Thompson said: “This is a move back to his homeland after more than 20 years overseas, first in the UK and most recently in Singapore. For the last four years, Justin has had a long-lasting impact on Wunderman Thompson clients, our partners, and, importantly, our people. This is an exciting move for Justin, and we look forward to seeing all the great things he does in his new role.”