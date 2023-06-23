Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted Lasso win and Campaign beach party

Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, and Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media, representing Campaign Asia, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to discuss the awards from the fourth night of Cannes Lions.



There were two big football-themed wins: Apple and EA Sports’ Fifa 23 x Ted Lasso won the Grand Prix for brand experience & activation and Pedidos and Gut Buenos Aires won the Grand Prix in mobile for World Cup Delivery.



Plus we have the lowdown on the Saatchi & Saatchi New Creators showcase and an on-the-spot report from the Campaign party at Carlton Beach.

The next episode in our series of Campaign Cannes global podcasts will be next week when we will report on the fifth and final evening of the awards and have a round-up of the whole Lions festival.