Advertising Analysis
Campaign Editors
1 day ago

Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted Lasso win and Campaign beach party

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this fifth episode, we discuss the big award wins from the fourth night.

L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Maisie McCabe, Gideon Spanier
L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Maisie McCabe, Gideon Spanier

Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, and Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media, representing Campaign Asia, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to discuss the awards from the fourth night of Cannes Lions.

There were two big football-themed wins: Apple and EA Sports’ Fifa 23 x Ted Lasso won the Grand Prix for brand experience & activation and Pedidos and Gut Buenos Aires won the Grand Prix in mobile for World Cup Delivery.

Plus we have the lowdown on the Saatchi & Saatchi New Creators showcase and an on-the-spot report from the Campaign party at Carlton Beach.

The next episode in our series of Campaign Cannes global podcasts will be next week when we will report on the fifth and final evening of the awards and have a round-up of the whole Lions festival.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

5 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

7 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

8 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

HSBC calls fresh global media review

9 HSBC calls fresh global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters
2 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in ...

Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back
3 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and ...

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big
4 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the ...

Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival predictions and 6% rise in entries
Jun 19, 2023
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival ...

Just Published

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
21 hours ago
Campaign Staff

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at ...

Momentous night for Asia Pacific as The Monkeys, Australia and Cheil Worldwide, Seoul bagged Grand Prix in the Titanium and Glass categories, respectively, on the last day of the 70th Cannes Lions.

Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership with GroupM & Dentsu
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership ...

Cannes Lions 2023: Tencent wants to show advertisers it can achieve ROI on its platforms with the help of GroupM and Dentsu.

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for ...

Leo Burnett also won gold as India added a total of seven Lions.