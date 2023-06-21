Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters

Nicola Merrifield, premium content editor of Campaign UK, Alison Weissbrot editor of Campaign US, and Raahil Chopra, editor of Campaign India, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to report on the award wins from the third night of Cannes Lions.

Dove and Ogilvy London, David Madrid and Mindshare won the Media Lions Grand Prix for its “#TurnYourBack” campaign and there were two wins for independent agency network Gut.

Stella Artois and Gut Buenos Aries won for The Artois Probability in Creative Data and DoorDash and Gut Los Angeles won the PR Lion for Self Love Bouquet.

Plus the big theme of the day has been inclusion from Unilever’s presentations on representation to IPG’s Inclusion Breakfast.

We are hosting the daily podcast all this week – with a different mix of Campaign editors and journalists who are on the ground in Cannes talking each day.

Look out for the Cannes evening bulletin email at about 10pm French time every evening and make sure you follow the Campaign podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts.