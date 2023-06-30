Cannes daily global podcast episode 6: Festival review and GUT on winning agency of year

Campaign's team of global editors Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media Asia, representing Campaign Asia, Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, and Raahil Chopra, editor of Campaign India, look back on the highlights of the festival and discuss the work that won the top Lions, including The Artois Probability by GUT Buenos Aires for Stella Artois, whether the awards juries made good choices, and what this year's Cannes tells us about the state of the industry.

Plus they talk to Anselmo Ramos, co-founder and creative chair of GUT, which won agency of the year, independent agency of the year and independent network of the year—as well as three Grands Prix.

Ramos explains why this bunch of “passionate Latinos” dreamed big when they set out in 2019 to become agency of the year at Cannes “by 2023” and it's a case of “when, not if” they open an office in London.

Campaign hosted the daily podcast during the five-day festival—with a different mix of editors and journalists who were on the ground in Cannes talking each day.

Find the rest of the episodes here or where you get your podcasts.