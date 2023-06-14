campaign global podcast

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters
19 hours ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this episode, we discuss the big award wins from the third night.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back
1 day ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. This third episode discusses the big award wins from the second night.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big
2 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this second episode, we discuss the big award wins from the first night.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival predictions and 6% rise in entries
3 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival predictions and 6% rise in entries

As Cannes Lions kicks off on 19 June, Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world convene for a daily podcast during the five-day festival. In this first episode, we discuss what to expect and speak to festival CEO Simon Cook as award entries increase 6%.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

6 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

8 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers