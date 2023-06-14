campaign global podcast
Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters
Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this episode, we discuss the big award wins from the third night.
Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back
Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. This third episode discusses the big award wins from the second night.
Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big
Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this second episode, we discuss the big award wins from the first night.
Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival predictions and 6% rise in entries
As Cannes Lions kicks off on 19 June, Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world convene for a daily podcast during the five-day festival. In this first episode, we discuss what to expect and speak to festival CEO Simon Cook as award entries increase 6%.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins