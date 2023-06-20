Analysis
Campaign Editors
1 day ago

Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. This third episode discusses the big award wins from the second night.

L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Imogen Watson, Alison Weissbrot, Gideon Spanier
L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Imogen Watson, Alison Weissbrot, Gideon Spanier

Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media in Asia, representing Campaign Asia Imogen Watson, work and inspiration editor of Campaign UK and Alison Weissbrot editor of Campaign US, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to report on the award wins from the second night of Cannes Lions.

Nike and AKQA won the Grand Prix for digital craft for “Never Done Evolving” for their 50th anniversary campaign featuring Serena Williams and Kendrick Lamar‘s short film We Cry Together won the Grand Prix for film craft.

There was also a double win for Clash of Clans and Wieden+Kennedy, Portland in the main Entertainment and new Entertainment Gaming Lion categories, plus Apple and UK recording artist Michael Kiwanuka’s short films jointly won the Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix.

Beyond the awards, the return of humour after the pandemic, and perhaps as a reaction against the recent focus on brand purpose, has also been a hot topic in the sessions at the Palais with comedians from Kevin Hart to the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Look out for the Cannes evening bulletin email at about 10pm French time every evening and make sure you follow the Campaign podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

6 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

8 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries
3 days ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Cannes Lions 2023 sees 6% increase in entries

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in media, plus inclusion matters
10 hours ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 4: Dove wins in ...

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big
2 days ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat Gomez-Limchoc's life motto
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat ...

The Publicis creative chats about challenging the status quo and how she got into advertising to pay the bills.

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo

Some may like it hot, some may like it cold, but Ad Nut can't seem to mix with this campaign at all.

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy roadmap as an executive stakeholder
5 hours ago
Vasily Popravko

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy ...

As data privacy issues continue to plague the digital landscape, Vasily Popravko of MediaMonks shares how businesses can better adopt strategic approaches to meeting evolving customer trust, and security.

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation data scandal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation...

The media group filed the report against several findings of the investigation, redacted in the full report published on June 16.