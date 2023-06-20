Cannes daily global podcast episode 3: Nike and Clash of Clans win, plus humour is back

Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media in Asia, representing Campaign Asia Imogen Watson, work and inspiration editor of Campaign UK and Alison Weissbrot editor of Campaign US, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to report on the award wins from the second night of Cannes Lions.

Nike and AKQA won the Grand Prix for digital craft for “Never Done Evolving” for their 50th anniversary campaign featuring Serena Williams and Kendrick Lamar‘s short film We Cry Together won the Grand Prix for film craft.

There was also a double win for Clash of Clans and Wieden+Kennedy, Portland in the main Entertainment and new Entertainment Gaming Lion categories, plus Apple and UK recording artist Michael Kiwanuka’s short films jointly won the Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix.

Beyond the awards, the return of humour after the pandemic, and perhaps as a reaction against the recent focus on brand purpose, has also been a hot topic in the sessions at the Palais with comedians from Kevin Hart to the cast of Saturday Night Live.

