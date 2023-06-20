Advertising Analysis
Campaign Editors
1 day ago

Cannes daily global podcast episode 2: NZ does the double, BA wins big

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this second episode, we discuss the big award wins from the first night.

L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Maisie McCabe, Raahil Chopra, Gurjit Degun, Gideon Spanier

Raahil Chopra, editor of Campaign India, Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media Asia, representing Campaign Asia, Gurjit Degun, creativity and culture editor of Campaign in the UK, Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, and join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to discuss the first night of awards.

The Grand Prix Lions wins included British Airways and Uncommon Creative Studio in outdoor for the UK and telecom company Skinny and Colenso BBDO, Auckland for radio and audio—one of two wins for New Zealand.

Publicis Groupe won for Working With Cancer for health for good, plus the big theme at many of the talks and sessions has been AI.

We are hosting the daily podcast all this week—with a different mix of Campaign editors and journalists who are on the ground in Cannes talking each day.

Look out for the Cannes evening bulletin email at about 10pm French time every evening and make sure you follow the Campaign podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

