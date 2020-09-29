Nestlé reviewing US$300 million media account in China

Nestlé is carrying out a major review of its media arrangements in China, with Mindshare defending its incumbent position against Publicis Media and unknown other hopefuls.

The review, Campaign understands, covers strategy, planning and buying and includes five divisions: Nestlé, Wyeth, Totole, HFC and Haoji.

Mindshare won a consolidated remit from the client in 2018.

According to sources, digital transformation and ecommerce are critical parts of the review, and presentations took place in the last week.

Campaign understands that Publicis Media is involved in the review. Publicis agencies Zenith and Publicis One wrestled Nestlé's business in Singapore and Malaysia away from Mindshare in 2018.

OMD won planning and buying across Nestlé's entire portfolio in Hong Kong in late 2019, but is understood to not be participating in the China review.

R3 is believed to be the pitch consultant.

Campaign has reached out to Nestlé, R3, OMD and Publicis Groupe for official comment, but received no responses as of the time of publication.