strategy

Trying times are times for trying
Jul 30, 2020
Tanja Crnogorac

Trying times are times for trying

Superunion's strategy director offers some advice for finding the line between opportunistic and authentic at times when people expect a brand to respond to cultural shifts.

TikTok ads: Insights for better performance
Jul 17, 2020
Shawn Tan

TikTok ads: Insights for better performance

Despite recent bans and market exits, TikTok remains an app brands can't ignore. M&C Saatchi Performance's head of search and social shares learnings about creative, optimisation, hashtag challenges, and TikTok's self-serve ad platform.

Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief
Jul 14, 2020
Gen Kobayashi

Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief

Strategy isn't just a science, it's also an art.

Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price
Mar 11, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why it's a mistake to define luxury by price

Almost all high-priced products get called "luxury" these days, but prices don't define which brands get considered luxury brands. Only extreme value can do that.

What a time to be alive
Jan 8, 2020
Mans Tesch

What a time to be alive

Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.

How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
Jul 15, 2019
Yiling Pan

How Tiffany's China strategy combats economic turbulence

A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.

