strategy
Trying times are times for trying
Superunion's strategy director offers some advice for finding the line between opportunistic and authentic at times when people expect a brand to respond to cultural shifts.
TikTok ads: Insights for better performance
Despite recent bans and market exits, TikTok remains an app brands can't ignore. M&C Saatchi Performance's head of search and social shares learnings about creative, optimisation, hashtag challenges, and TikTok's self-serve ad platform.
Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief
Strategy isn't just a science, it's also an art.
Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price
Almost all high-priced products get called "luxury" these days, but prices don't define which brands get considered luxury brands. Only extreme value can do that.
What a time to be alive
Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.
How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins